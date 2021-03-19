SUNY Canton to host first community invitational for most popular esports title in world

SUNY Canton has the first collegiate esports arena in the State University of New York system. It is one of the largest dedicated gaming installations in the Northeast (Photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton Esports is set to host the first community invitational competition event for the most popular esports title across the globe.

The College announced this week that it will be holding a Riot Games’ League of Legends matches in April exclusively for State University of New York Students at no cost. According to SUNY Canton, the event will be held in a “Swiss-style” bracket with a fixed number of rounds; allowing teams to play in a best out of three format.

SUNY Canton added that due to the popularity of the game, entrance will be determined by overall team raking. Competition scoring will also be used to create match parity.

“League of Legends is a massively popular game,” stated SUNY Canton Esports Coordinator and Event Organizer Charles W. Murray. “The interest from the SUNY system has been overwhelming and we are excited to provide this opportunity for the community.”

Game orchestration will be provided by SUNY’s official platform partner for esports programs; LeagueSpot.

Program administrators can also connect with organizers through the SUNY Esports League webpage. SUNY esports programs can email suny@leaguespot.gg for more information.