SUNY Canton cybersecurity conference to focus on safety during pandemic and election year

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A conference dedicated to cybersecurity is set to be hosted by SUNY Canton.

SUNY Canton’s new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity will host a inaugural virtual cybersecurity conference. The event will help educate the public on protection against cybercriminals, as well as false information during an election year.

The conference will be held as a series of events through October, National Cyber Security Awareness Month. The virtual lunchtime events are open to all. SUNY Canton has encouraged community members, students, government officials and business leaders to join.

According to the FBI, the number of complaints about cyber attacks has risen 400% since the start of the pandemic, totaling in up to 4,000 reports per day.

“As COVID-19 requires more people to connect virtually, whether it be in education, retail, banking, or other industries, cybersecurity is more important than ever,” said Associate Professor Kambiz Ghazinour, Ph.D. “These upcoming panels will advise attendees about the best ways to protect themselves online and learn about hacking and disinformation that could occur during the election.”

The University confirmed panelists ranging from SUNY Canton, Kent State, Fort Drum, St. Lawrence Health System, SUNY Albany and Northern Kentucky University.

