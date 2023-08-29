CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s Career Ready Education and Success Training (CREST) Center will host a basic informational photovoltaic solar installation course that is free and open to anyone interested in renewable energy.

The course consists of four, two-hour lessons on Monday and Wednesday evenings, followed by one eight-hour Saturday lesson:

Monday, Sept. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Students will learn the fundamentals of the systems involved and how to safely handle and install them in a hands-on environment. The instruction is a partnership between CREST and the Adirondack North Country Association, with funding support from NYSERDA.

Lessons will be held at SUNY Canton and led by Nathan Havens, who teaches in the college’s Electrical Construction and Maintenance program.

Space is limited, and registration is required for this event. Anyone interested can visit https://www.canton.edu/crest/solar-training/ to sign up. For more information, contact CREST Center Director Patrick Massaro at 315-386-7838 or massarop@canton.edu.