SUNY Canton Vice President wins award for excellence in college service

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A leader at SUNY Canton has received an award in recognition of their service to the college.

SUNY Canton Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish has earned the College Council’s Excellence in College Service Award.

Bish was recognized and noted for “embodying the college ethos: ‘Everyone is Welcome Here.'”

“Courtney has dedicated two decades to improving the student experience, and her work has ensured SUNY Canton is a welcoming, inclusive environment for all,” said College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill. “It was apparent by the nomination letters we received that she has made an impact on the college that will be felt far beyond the immediate future.”

According to SUNY Canton, Bish has been described as a role model for both students and colleagues. The college noted that has also served as a mentor and friend, “her care and compassion have earned her much respect and admiration from the campus community.”

Bish began her career at SUNY Canton in 2002 as a residence hall director. She has also held the roles as Greek life coordinator and director of residence life before taking on her current role.

“Courtney is a pivotal figure in the college’s ongoing collective history,” said SUNY Canton Director of Public Relations Travis G. Smith. “She is a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Recently, Bish has led the College’s student-body COVID-19 testing initiative.

She and two other employees received SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran’s Meritorious Service Award for their work on campus-wide testing.

Bish earned her Associate of Applied Science in Liberal Arts from Jefferson Community College. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Educational Leadership from St. Lawrence University.