SUNY Canton welcomes students back to renovated building, more options

• Members of the SUNY Canton community walk to Dana Hall for COVID-19 testing. The building has officially reopened following a multi-year $10 million renovation as the home for the college’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity (SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton welcomed students back on Thursday to a renovated building and more options. The college currently has 1,100 incoming students and total enrollment is approximately 2,900. “The campus is buzzing with activity,” SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke said. “It’s truly wonderful to see people again, especially our students.”

Everyone is being tested for COVID-19 on campus during the first week of classes, regardless of vaccination status. Following the initial testing cycle, vaccinated individuals will be tested bi-weekly and unvaccinated individuals will be tested weekly through SUNY Upstate Medical. All students must be vaccinated to attend classes in person. The Davis Health Center has partnered with St. Lawrence County Public Health to offer Pfizer vaccines in the Dana Hall Gym on August 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The vaccine is free and available to all SUNY Canton students and employees.

SUNY Canton’s former athletic center, Dana Hall, has reopened as the new home of the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity. The building underwent a multi-year $10 million renovation and now includes state-of-the-art classroom spaces, a crime-processing laboratory, practice interrogation rooms, and a new student common area. The historic Dana Hall gym is currently being used as the college’s COVID testing site but will soon be open for recreational and intramural sports.

The college just opened a brand-new Esports Wing for its substantial population of video game enthusiasts. Approximately 70 students are living in 35 double-occupancy rooms designed with gaming in mind. Each room features loft-style beds with large desks located beneath. The common area is home to a circular 10-person gaming station, which can be used for official and independent gameplay.

Applied Psychology major Benjiman A. Boyd of Norfolk sits in the wooded areas between SUNY Canton’s residence halls and academic buildings before a class (SUNY Canton)

Masks or face coverings are currently required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. The requirement includes classrooms, laboratories, Davis Health Center, as spectators at indoor athletic events, and in any areas where individuals are around other people. Masks are not required outside but are strongly recommended.