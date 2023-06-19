CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A commercial made by the SUNY Canton Office of Public Relations has received a First-Place Award for Cybersecurity Commercial in SUNY’s annual statewide competition, according to a press release from SUNY Canton.

The 30-second advertisement for the college’s Cybersecurity program received a “Best of Category” honor from the SUNY Council for University Advancement at the annual conference held Thursday, June 8. The awards honor the top work from SUNY’s 64 campuses in design, advertising, marketing, and development. The advertisement took first place in the “Videos: Commercials” group, after being judged by a panel of SUNY marketing and development professionals.

The ad premiered in the Fall of 2022, in alignment with an announcement that the degree had been selected as a National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security Program of Study. It was produced and edited by college Videographer William P. Young, scripted by Public Relations Manager Lorette A. Murray, and narrated by SUNY Canton alumnus Alec Knowles.

“Our team worked cohesively to conceptualize and produce a commercial that is as equally impactful and visually appealing as an ad designed for a global brand,” SUNY Canton Public Relations Director Travis G. Smith said. “The videography, music, script, and voiceover all work to grab the viewer’s attention and hold it until the final frame. It’s one of the best commercials we’ve ever produced.”

The ad has appeared throughout Central and Northern New York during high-profile sporting events, such as the NFL’s AFC Divisional Playoff and AFC Championship games. It was also part of a paid targeted marketing campaign on YouTube and Meta, receiving nearly 600,000 views on SUNY Canton’s YouTube channel, making it their most viewed video.