CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran and the Career Services Office are continuing internship experiences to provide on-the-job training for students, according to a press release.

Starting in Spring 2022, funding was available to create paid internships to aid in developing career competencies, in its second year, the presidential internship program placed 30 students in 14 positions on campus.

We’ve been overjoyed by our interns’ positive contributions. Paid internships allow students from lower-income families to participate in this valuable experience while earning money to help pay for their education.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

SUNY Canton Presidential Internship students include:

Eric Armstrong, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Black River;

Debora Bartosova, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic;

Benjiman Boyd, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norwood;

Kyle Chen, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Raymondville;

Mathilde Couture, an undeclared major from Bedford, Nova Scotia;

Samuel Dieubeni Diffo, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Yaounde, Cameroon;

Paige Euson, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Marathon;

Tyler Fuentes, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Middletown;

Samantha Gonzalez, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Stormville;

Houston Gonzalez, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Richland;

Robert Gravel, a SUNY Canton Funeral Service Administration major from Hardwick, Vt.;

Matthew King, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Uniondale;

Daniel Knapp, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Slingerlands;

Iida Laitinen, a SUNY Canton Management major from Jyvaskyla, Finland;

Jaylin (Alondra) Maranda, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from New York;

Marissa McNealy, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Evans Mills;

Kyle Meagher, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Oriskany;

Josafat Moreira, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from the Bronx;

Mellinia Morrison-Perez, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Monroe;

Eloge Ndja, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Monroe;

Damian Okrasinski, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Saratoga Springs;

Stephen Pappacena, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Garden City;

Christy Patnode, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Chateaugay;

Danielle Sinclair, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from the Bronx;

Karli St. Ann, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Malone;

Shaneka Stephen, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Brooklyn;

Erin Stickney, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Norwood;

Clayton Vaughn, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Painted Post; and

Guy Woodworth, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Clay.

The positive feedback on the Presidential Internship program invoked college officials to continue the initiative and create additional student learning opportunities. Faculty and staff have been encouraged to use the opportunity to shape the next generation of professionals through hands-on learning experiences.

Additional information on SUNY Canton and the Presidential Internship is available on SUNY Canton’s website.