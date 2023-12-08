CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s resident asphalt expert is hitting the pavement running by researching ways to combat ruts and roadway indentations.

Aksel Seitllari, Ph.D., P.E., an assistant professor who teaches in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology program, is creating solutions to mitigate surface depressions caused by traffic. The Virginia Transportation Research Council recently recognized Seitllari as part of a team of authors with the Jack H. Dillard Best Paper Award for “Simple and Practical Tests for Rutting Evaluation of Asphalt Mixtures in the Balanced Mix Design Process.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation currently uses the asphalt pavement analyzer to test asphalt mixtures for rutting potential in its balanced mix design method. However, the cost and availability of the equipment, along with testing speed, pose challenges in routine use, particularly during asphalt mixture production. Aksel Seitllari, Ph.D., P.E., an assistant professor at SUNY Canton

Seitllari explained ruts in the road build up bit by bit over time. When large vehicles drive over the road, they create minor but lasting dents and compressions. As the pavement ages, these dents can turn into raised areas on either side of the rut.

The SUNY Canton faculty member joined colleagues Ilker Boz, Ph.D., Jhony Habbouche, Ph.D., P.E., Stacey D. Diefenderfer, Ph.D., P.E., Griffin P. Coffey, and Osman E. Ozbulut, Ph.D., to author the study. The paper is one of several forms of outreach he’s using to promote his unique research. Seitllari also recently presented at a New York State DOT conference in Saratoga, where he connected with industry professionals and discussed testing techniques. The new method is currently with the SUNY Research Foundation and is under review for a provisional patent.