SUNY Canton’s College Council seeking nominations for Distinguished Citizen Award

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York at Canton’s College Council is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Citizen Award. The council has been giving out the award since 1976 as a way to recognize successful service to SUNY Canton or to the community.

Members of the community can submit nominations by including a nomination letter from those nominating the individual, name and position of the nominee, a description of their services, recognitions, facts or characteristics that are important, a brief biography of the nominee, and at least three supporting letters from non-family members.

The SUNY Canton College Council will discuss the nominations at their spring award meeting and where they will decide who will receive the award for 2021. The winner of the award will be honored at the Faculty and Community Awards Dinner in May, and their name will be prominently displayed on a plaque in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center.

Nominations are due by November 1 and should be addressed to the Chairman of the College Council, Office of the President at 34 Cornell Drive in Canton or can be sent electronically to youngm@canton.edu.