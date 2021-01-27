SUNY Canton’s online bachelor’s programs ranks high across U.S., report finds

A view of SUNY Canton’s Roselle Academic Plaza during winter. The college received new U.S. News & World Report rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The online bachelor’s degree programs through SUNY Canton have been ranked highly according to a recent report.

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs recently listed SUNY Canton to have one of the best online bachelor’s programs in the nation.

The report ranked SUNY Canton 116th in the United States for its leadership in online education. More specifically, their business and finance program was highlighted and earned a 19th place ranking in the nation,

SUNY Canton began offering its four-year Finance degree in 2005 and since then has seen exponential growth. The college now offers 18 additional online bachelors degrees. Prior to the pandemic, 30% of the college’s population consisted of online students.

Additional four-year programs highlighted by the report included SUNY Canton’s Health Care Management and Management programs.

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran commented on the ranking.

“We are a leader in online education within the State University of New York and have been offering online bachelor’s degree programs for the last 16 year,” said President Szafran. “Forward-thinking faculty, coupled with support from the college’s Online Learning department, have allowed the college to grow exponentially and provide our online student with exceptionally strong support services. This experience gave us an advantage while switching to a distance learning response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

With over 100 students identified as being veterans, active-duty military personnel, national guard members or military dependents in Fall 2020, SUNY Canton also earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans list. Canton was ranked 70th on the list and being the only SUNY college mentioned for that specific ranking.

These rankings were determined by U.S. News using a specific methodology to assess online colleges based on factors such as engagement services, technology and faculty credentials.

The full 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs report can be read on the U.S. News website.