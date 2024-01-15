CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – For the first time SUNY Canton’s University Police Department has received initial accreditation through the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

University Police Chief Timothy M. Ashley rejoined SUNY Canton University Police in 2022. According to him, the accreditation process assesses a department against the highest standards of professionalism, aiming to enhance its ability to effectively serve the college and the community. The accreditation is part of an ongoing SUNY-wide initiative.

“I’m proud of this achievement and all of the University Police officers who continually contribute to our success as a department, — The college benefits from this achievement through a complete review and evaluation of the entire department. Our successful completion further demonstrates our commitment to the safety and security of our campus.” University Police Chief Timothy M. Ashley

To successfully achieve the accreditation, the department must meet 111 best practice standards by demonstrating high levels of excellence and professionalism in law enforcement. University Police hosted an Office of Public Safety assessment team for an on-site review.

The college’s University Police Department is a part of SUNY Canton’s Administrative Affairs Division, overseen by Vice President for Administration and CFO Shawn K. Miller and in addition to Ashley the department employs the following: Lieutenant Brian E. Kurish;

Lieutenant Tyler C. Thomas;

Officer Dale W. Hutchins;

Officer Tammy J. LaPage Avery;

Officer David J. Cummings;

Officer Joseph E. Kubinski;

Officer Benjamin A. Dent;

Officer Joshua T. Eng;

Officer Jacob Pitcher; and

Office Assistant, Michael J. Smith.

“I extend my congratulations to Chief Ashley and the entire SUNY Canton University Police Department on successfully meeting the guidelines outlined by the DCJS, –The achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to ensuring a safe and secure campus environment for our students, faculty, staff and community members.” Vice President for Administration and CFO Shawn K. Miller

The State’s Law Enforcement Accreditation Council has exclusive authority to grant accreditation to law enforcement agencies.