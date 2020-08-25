SUNY Chancellor announces new grant and internships to boost PPE production

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The newly appointed State University of New York Chancellor is making strides to boost the production of personal protective equipment across SUNY campuses.

Two days after being appointed SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatra announced the “SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program.”

Through new innovation and technology, SUNY aims to improve design and production of PPE. Faculty will be eligible for grants to develop new technologies, and must submit proposals with student internship or research components

According to the state education system, an initial $100,000 will be provided to launch the program.

The launch of this program was announced during the chancellor’s visit to SUNY New Paltz on August 23.

“On the eve of fall classes at SUNY New Paltz, it is imperative that the safety precautions laid out in the college’s reopening plan are both in place and being observed by each and every member of the campus community; that is our number one priority here and at all our campuses,” said Chancellor Malatras.

Chancellor Malatras stated that the “program will ensure that we leverage the brilliant faculty and students across our system so we can continue working to equip our healthcare heroes with the PPE they need to stay safe on the front lines to meet the challenges of COVID-19 or the next pandemic.”

According to SUNY, New Paltz was an early innovator at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, being an early manufacturer in face shields.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.