SUNY Chancellor directs Oneonta to shift to immediate remote instruction

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following 105 students testing positive for COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta, immediate changes have been made.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris directed the campus to shift to remote learning on August 30. The university conducted campus-wide testing for all students in preparation for the fall semester.

For two weeks, Oneonta will conduct remote instruction, limited campus activities, extensive contact tracing and immediate quarantine requirements. NYDOPH provided eight investigators and 70 contact tracers.

In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases, five students and three campus organizations were suspended. According to President Morris, the campus is pursuing additional suspensions.

“Our campus-wide testing results give confirmation to our growing concern that SUNY Oneonta was at risk for more coronavirus cases as a few students blatantly ignored guidelines to keep the campus safe,” said Chancellor Malatras. “We know that the vast majority of students at SUNY Oneonta – and across our system – recognize the importance of COVID-19 safety protocols, and now we need full compliance. Those who engage in selfish, irresponsible behavior will face consequences and I applaud President Morris for taking swift action.”

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo deployed a testing SWAT team to the City of Oneonta to establish three rapid testing sites available to all Oneonta residents. Testing will start September 2 and will be free for the residents.

