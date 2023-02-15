WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community college comes with its own set of challenges. This oftentimes can include childcare and transportation. But this looks different in each community.

To see what Jefferson Community College has to offer and share messages of support, the State University of New York Chancellor John King, Jr. visited the campus on February 15.

Chancellor King toured the campus to view JCC’s unique facilities such as its nursing lab and esports area. He also met with students and spoke to college officials.

“We’re going to keep making the case for investment in our community colleges,” King said in a speech. “We’re going to keep making sure students know about the great opportunities that are available to them at places like Jefferson Community College.

Although this was just one stop on the Chancellor’s tour of all 64 SUNY campuses, King said JCC’s opportunities for the military community stood out to him, as the college is roughly ten miles from Fort Drum.

“I talked to students today who are themselves veterans or dependent of folks who are in the military and they have found true community at Jefferson Community College,” Chancellor King shared. “They’ve gotten great advising about their selection of courses.”

Overall, 42% of Jefferson’s student body is comprised of soldiers, family members, veterans and retirees. JCC has previously been highlighted as a military-friendly, military spouse-friendly school as well as one of the best colleges for veterans by Military Times.

The college currently has no student fees for active service members, has a designated Fort Drum Army Continuing Education Program and has numerous services specifically for veterans.

Chancellor King said that these services, paired with SUNY’s new Prior Learning Assessment Expansion, which grants college credits for learning outside of the traditional classroom, including military service, will help these students advance their education.

“Some of the veterans I talked to today will head into careers in nursing, others will head into business management, others will head into careers in marketing,” King said. “So there are lots of opportunities for folks to make a successful transition from the military into civilian life. Places like Jefferson Community College can help them do that.”

JCC Administrator-in-Charge Dr. Daniel Dupee added that the visit from the Chancellor was a step of progress in addressing any challenges students are being faced with.

“Him coming here and being able to see what we do, how we do it on community college campuses and really see all the different aspects of what we do to help make sure our students are successful,” Dr. Dupee said.

Because education at JCC starts with community.