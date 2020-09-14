SUNY Chancellor launches ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Mask Up or Pack Up” is being instructed at all State University of New York campuses starting today.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras launched a new campaign to promote compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. The campaign “Mask Up or Pack Up,” will be led across SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

According to Chancellor Malatras, SUNY is issuing a call for submissions to their video campaign. Students are asked to urg classmates to act responsibly to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Submissions should focus on the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding parties and complying with testing and tracing guidelines.

#MaskUpSUNY

“‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ gives our students a platform to send powerful, persuasive messages to their classmates that encourage them to rise to the challenge and comply with proven COVID-19 safety measures,” said Chancellor Malatras. “This campaign will harness their talent, creativity, and frustration with the small fraction of students who jeopardize entire college communities. We need universal compliance and uncompromising vigilance from everyone to keep campuses open—and we are proud of students who are determined to speak directly to their peers to help amplify that message.”

According to SUNY, many individual campuses have taken actions to combat student actions. This has included suspensions, semester long suspensions of athletics, Greek Life, in-person dining and residence hall visitation, and campus activities.

