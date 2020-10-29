SUNY Chancellor opposes proposed student visa rule change, issues letter to Department of Homeland Security

Dr. Jim Malatras has been appointed as the 14th SUNY Chancellor.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York Chancellor has issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras issued a letter to United States Department of Homeland Security Acting Regulatory Chief Sharon Hageman, addressing proposed changes to student visa rules. In his letter he stated that he “strongly” opposes rule change.

According to Chancellor Malatras, changes will impact over 20 thousand international students across the SUNY system, as the new rule would limit student visas to be granted for a maximum of four years.

SUNY Chancellor Malatras stated that this would create “unnecessary, potentially destructive roadblocks to higher education for countless students studying at colleges and universities across the country.”

Additionally, Chancellor Malatras claims that this rule change could risk tuition revenue losses exceeding $400 million, ultimately damaging local economies.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras’ letter to the Department can be read below:

