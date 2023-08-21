CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton’s campus is undergoing a makeover, thanks to support from the State University of New York Construction Fund.

At French Hall the most dramatic transformation is happening, area contractors have removed the granite retaining walls and installed a sloping path connecting the administrative building to the central campus area. A new amphitheater has also been installed for outdoor classes and events.

According to Assistant Vice President for Facilities Michael R. McCormick, the upgrades are part of the second phase of French Hall’s renovation, which will include new accessible walks, minimal stairs and rails from French Hall to Roselle Plaza.

McCormick said that most of the construction is to be completed by October and that LED lighting, trees, landscaping, stone veneer retaining walls and the outdoor amphitheater are included in the renovation as well.

Other improvements include new geothermal wells in Parking Lot 7 and a ducted wind turbine to offset electrical energy usage and help meet New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requirements.

The project will significantly alter an exterior portion of the campus that has remained mostly unchanged since SUNY Canton moved in 1968. Several of the eleven active projects currently underway on campus are specific to French Hall.

Other current projects include:

Renovating the intersection of Nevaldine Hall’s North and South portions to improve accessibility;

Replacing roofs on Chaney Dining Center and MacArthur Hall;

Reconstructing walkways connecting Payson, Rushton and Heritage Halls;

Repaving and augmenting the Chaney Dining Center parking lot;

Restoring the exterior facade of Wicks Hall;

Upgrading Newell Veterinary Technology Center to meet the needs of evolving education; and

Replacing an elevator in Smith Hall.

According to McCormick most of these projects are funded by the SUNY Construction Fund and they will work closely with the fund to identify priorities for improvement.

“Working together, we find a way to move forward.” Assistant Vice President for Facilities Michael R. McCormick

McCormick said the future of the college’s physical presence is outlined in the Facilities Master Plan. A complete list of construction projects and renderings of the projects are available on SUNY Canton’s Project Update Page.