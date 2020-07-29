SUNY Empire State accepts 60 students to Empire Opportunity Program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Empire State College announced 60 first-year and transfer students have been accepted to its first-of-its-kind Empire Opportunity Program.

This program will provide underserved students statewide with targeted financial aid and enhanced academic support.

SUNY Empire is the only statewide college with campuses and learning hubs in every region New York State. The Empire Opportunity Program is open to students at every campus.

As part of the EOP peer support program, students will begin the 2020-21 academic year together, enrolled in a series of core classes, including Introduction to Reading and Writing and College Mathematics.

According to SUNY Empire, students can choose from 110 online degree options and educators will host virtual workshops, group and individual meetings, and tutoring sessions to ensure students are informed of available resources.

“Public higher education is the key to social and economic mobility, and SUNY Empire’s innovative and flexible EOP will create an opportunity pipeline for individuals to get the support they need to earn a college degree,” said SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras. “Our groundbreaking Empire Opportunity Program is a model for more flexible, responsive opportunity programs in the future. I am proud to welcome the inaugural class of SUNY Empire EOP students and look forward to seeing all their successes in college and beyond.”

Classes for the fall term are set to begin on September 8.

