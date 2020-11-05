SUNY ESF and Syracuse University awarded grant funding for water resource management research

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding was recently awarded for a research project studying water resource management.

SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry and Syracuse University have been awarded funding from the National Science Foundation for their collaborative research project. The project includes scientists from both University’s, and aims to identify more effective options for water resources management in semi-arid areas impacted by climate change.

SUNY ESF announced on November 5, that the project has been awarded funding from the NSF for nearly $550 thousand.

The project is currently being led by SU Profesor Dr. Christa Kelleher and ESF Professor and Director of the Hydrologic Systems Science Council Dr. Philippe Vidon. ESF stated that the research team is currently working with the Nature Conservancy of Wyoming to monitor beaver dam analogues.

According to Dr. Vidon, this study helps to identify how to understand water resources.

“When beavers relocate, which can be for many reasons, we have found that they often will not return,” said Vidon. “This can have negative impacts on ecosystems as beavers help to prevent erosion and are critical components of a resilient landscape.”

Vidon additionally added, “Our goal is to follow the water. BDAs can influence the path water takes and change the way stream responds to the surrounding environment and climate factors. Understanding if water will flow around a BDA or be lost to the atmosphere via evapotranspiration will help landowners better manage our natural resources while ensuring water rights are maintained.”

NSF grant funding will be used in the research project to use drones and numerical modelling to monitor BDAs.

