SUNY ESF captive-bred endangered snails released in Chittenango Falls State Park

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Endangered snails native to Chittenango have been released back into the wild.

Following an effort conducted in the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the Chittenango ovate amber snails were recently released at Chittenango Falls State Park on September 25, 2020. Two populations were bred in captivity at SUNY ESF and part of the COAS Conservation Project, being housed at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and SUNY ESF.

According to ESF, these snails have previously only been known to reside in the State Park in Central New York.

Project staff marked all snails prior to release for tracking purposes, helped to restore habitats at the state park and conducted in-depth studies of the snails.

The project was led by Dr. Rebecca J. Rundell and included teams from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Parks, Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse and Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester.

“This is an incredibly rewarding project for many reasons. The opportunity to support such a tiny, yet important part of our ecosystem, is meaningful,” stated Rundell. “Our success is rooted in solid partnerships with visionary organizations committed to the well-being the environment. And this project is driven by the talent, energy, and passion of ESF students and alumni, who are tireless.”

The Chittenango ovate amber snails were released in time to coincide with National Public Lands Day on September 26, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.