SUNY ESF ranked 4th “green college” nationwide by Princeton Review

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) —

The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry has received recognition from the Princeton Review as the fourth “green college” in the United States. This ranking was determined in The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition.

The Princeton Review’s guide profiled 41 colleges chosen out of 700 surveyed schools. Criteria to be featured covered academic offerings, initiatives, campus policies and practices and green career preparations.

“The Princeton Review’s continuing acknowledgment of the dedication and passion ESF students, faculty and staff have for the environment is always appreciated, but it’s especially heartening during these challenging times,” said ESF Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief of Staff Mark Lichtenstein. “With increasingly clear evidence of the critical need for each of us to advocate for the planet and work to ‘Improve Your World,’ our mission to prepare the next generation of environmental champions is paramount to the work we do in the classroom, laboratories, and daily campus operations.”

According to ESF, this is the fifth year the College has been ranked within the top 5 in this publication, and is the only State University of New York school to be ranked in the top 50.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.