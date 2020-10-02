SUNY ESF ranked as top ‘Cool School’ nationwide by Sierra Club

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry has been ranked as a “Cool School” by Sierra Magazine.

The Sierra Magazine, a publication by the Sierra Club ranks 312 schools annually to determine the nation’s “Top 20 Coolest Schools 2020” Out of the 312 schools, SUNY ESF ranked 6th, making it the highest-ranked school in New York state.

Ultimately, Sierra noted ESF as “the coolest school within New York’s extensive public university system,” highlighting ESF’s retrofitted aging buildings, upgraded heating, ventilation and compressors and the college’s use of composters to divert 50% of annual waste from landfills.

“This ranking is an acknowledgement of the passion, dedication, and drive that our students, faculty, and staff bring to the College’s mission every day,” said Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief of Staff at SUNY ESF Mark Lichtenstein. “ESF prepares leaders to steward our environment, to care for our planet, and to improve this world that we all share. We do that in the classroom, in the lab, within our College operations, and with policies and protocols guided by the overall objective to ‘walk the talk’ in every way possible.”

Additionally, Sierra noted the high ranking in this year’s survey “a remarkable feat, given the fact it’s been a school year like no other. Beyond having to suddenly pivot to virtual learning and community-building because of the coronavirus pandemic, many schools had to backtrack. Those that had phased out plastic bags and takeout containers, for example, found themselves having to bring them back to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Despite such setbacks, the schools on this list have shown incredible resourcefulness as they have innovated new ways to maintain-and in many cases, further-their sustainability objectives.”

