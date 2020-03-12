SUNY Jefferson students will take spring break early after changes in instruction due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced earlier today that all SUNY and CUNY campuses will begin distance learning for all courses on March 19 due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Jefferson Community College will continue operating as usual until March 19, when the changes to distance learning for all courses take place.

Starting March 19, SUNY Jefferson will begin spring break for students two days earlier than originally scheduled.

Beginning on March 30, classes will resume via distance learning. Although instruction on campus is will be suspended, normal business operations will resume at the college.

