SUNY Jefferson to hold Instant Admit days March-May

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College will be hosting one Instant Admit day each month starting in March and lasting through May.

Instant admission days are for anyone hoping to attend SUNY Jefferson during the fall semester in August 2020. Assistance filling out admissions and financial aid paper work will be offered, as well as a chance to discuss a degree completion plan, learn about opportunities available at JCC and tour the campus.

Interested students should bring a copy of their high school transcripts, and their 2017 and 2018 tax forms if they plan to apply for financial aid.

A representative from Career Services will also be available to help students navigate and choose a major based on their career goals, from the over 40 programs offered at Jefferson Community College.

