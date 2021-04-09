SUNY Jefferson’s ‘Rookie’ mascot wins second place in statewide mascot championship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Boomer T. Cannoneer was a statewide favorite, coming in second place by a small margin in a statewide competition.

The State University of New York announced the winner of the Mascot Madness Championship on Thursday afternoon. After going head-to-head with Jefferson Community College’s Boomer, the SUNY Oneonta Red Dragon was crowned the 2021 winner.

According to SUNY, Red had a total of 2,639 votes and Boomer had 2006 in the final round of voting.

SUNY Jefferson Athletics shared on twitter, “tough loss but we had a great time competing with the other colleges and are so proud of Boomer in his rookie year!”

The Mascot Madness was first created in 2013 to “foster school spirit. The 2021 competition was the first year JCC has competed in the championship as the college recently rebranded its athletic department in the Fall of 2020, adding Boomer T. Cannoneer as the college’s first-ever mascot.

— SUNY Jefferson Athletics (@CANNONEERS) April 8, 2021

In total, the SUNY Mascot Madness Championship saw participation from 4 schools, with over 38,000 votes received throughout the competition.

We know that this year has been a unique one for sports and finding ways to show off school spirit in a safe manner,” said SUNY Chancellor Malatras. “Mascot Madness has been a bright spot for us all in the SUNY Family, giving people the opportunity to vote for their favorite mascot and participate in friendly competition. It was great to see so many campuses throw their hats in the ring and compete throughout the competition, and we were so glad to see so much positivity and support for our competitors over the last few weeks.”

A full recap of the 2021 Mascot Madness Championship can be viewed on the SUNY website.