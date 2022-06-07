ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York has launched a new incentive program for students with foster backgrounds.

According to SUNY, an incentive program will now grant an additional $1,000 to eligible students through New York’s Foster Youth College Success Initiative. This was established to help students who have experienced foster care or are orphans complete their education.

To be eligible for the funding, students must be a resident of New York, became a foster youth, orphan or ward of the court any time after their 13th birthday and are admitted and enrolled in the SUNY system.

However, because New York State rules require students to self-report their foster background, SUNY is now encouraging eligible students to sign up for the new incentive program as well as other financial aid or benefits. Students can self-report any time during their college education.

“We don’t want any student to go without financial aid and services that will help them achieve their academic goals,” SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said in a press release. “New York State has made a considerable investment in higher education, and for whatever reasons, too many SUNY students from foster care backgrounds have not claimed the funding and support they deserve. I hope this $1,000 incentive encourages more students to unlock these benefits.”

Funding granted from the Foster Youth College Success Initiative can be used towards college costs including tuition, meals and housing, books and supplies, transportation, academic support, personal expenses and additional services.

New York State’s Foster Youth College Success Initiative will run through May 2023.