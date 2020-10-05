SUNY Oswego resumes in-person classes October 5, athletics and dining hall services remain remote

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras provided and update on SUNY Oswego following a previous surge in COVID-19 cases.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley announced on October 2, 2020 that in-person classes will resume on October 5. This announcement was following the Oswego County Health Department lifting the precautionary pause on in-person classes, and a decline in COVID-19 cases.

President Stanley also provided an update on extracurriculars, dining and other services. Stanley confirmed that athletics, Greek Life, in-person dining and residence hall visitation are suspended through the end of the Fall 2020 semester.

“We must remain vigilant; we must each be accountable. We are returning to the classrooms, but we must not let our guard down,” stated President Stanley. “Our actions are critical to the continued safety of everyone in our community. Our students, faculty, and staff have collectively displayed to others that when we pull together, care for one another, and follow the rules and guidelines, we can bring our positive cases down and come out of a pause stronger and healthier than before.”

SUNY Oswego’s precautionary pause was announced before meeting the department’s threshold when it reported it had 82 active COVID-19 cases on September 18, one week before the period would end on September 25.

