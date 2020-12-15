SUNY Potsdam Alumni, ‘Big Bang Theory’ creator share end-of-semester encouragement with local students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alumni from across the country have shared messages of encouragement as SUNY Potsdam students complete their virtual finals week.

Closing out the Fall 2020 semester, SUNY Potsdam has shared that several noteworthy alumni have shared message with students; “cheering” them on during finals week. SUNY Potsdam created videos which featured alumni, “Fellow Bears” from Hollywood to the North Country.

SUNY Potsdam Alumni Chuck Lorre, who also was the creator and executive producer of TV shows such as “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” shared a motivational message.

“I know this has been a tough year, but if you can survive Potsdam in the winter, you can survive 2020,” shared Lorre.

Additional alumni included:

Amanda Cadet, senior vice president of business development and growth, Rockpoint Legal Funding

Jack Dring, Canadian sales manager, Buffet Crampon

Cheryl Evans, retired educator, South Jefferson Central School

Ron Fishbeck, business executive/entrepreneur, and Teresa Fishbeck (Hon. ’19), artist/entrepreneur

Keisuke Hoash, actor (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Mad Men,” “Perry Mason”)

Chuck Lorre, creator and executive producer of Chuck Lorre Productions (“Two and Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” “Mike and Molly,” “Young Sheldon,” “The Kominsky Method,” and many more), recipient of Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree (2009)

Burt Mason, executive director of Ovation Concerts, Juilliard faculty member, and Yamaha artist and clinician.

Justin John Moniz, associate director of vocal pedagogy at New York University

Erin Wagner O’Brien, geologist, ExxonMobil

Adebisi Oje, senior data and AI sales specialist, Microsoft

Colonel (Ret.) Thomas Palmatier ’75, former leader and commander, the U.S. Army Band and president of THP Music Consultants

Christopher Still, second trumpet, Los Angeles Philharmonic

Jamie Szafran, computer engineer, NASA Kennedy Space Center

Lisa Vroman, singer/actress/clinician (“Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Les Misérables”), voice faculty, American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) Los Angeles

Melissa Wegner, executive director, Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions

Leo Welch, professor of music, University of Northern Colorado

Glen Zagorski, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IT manager, and Jane Morale ’80, Webster Central School orchestra director

The video compilation is featured below.

Additionally, SUNY Potsdam created a video specifically for the Crane School of Music with a similar theme of encouragement.

The school-specific video is featured below.

