SUNY Potsdam alumni donates historic gift, over $1M to establish new scholarships

Pamela Michne Fox ’59 has given more than $1 million in support of scholarships at SUNY Potsdam and The Crane School of Music (Photo: SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — To support scholarships, a SUNY Potsdam alumni has donated the largest financial gift in the College’s history.

SUNY Potsdam has announced that their 1959 Alumna Pamela Michne Fox has awarded the college $1 Million. The gift will help to establish two major scholarship endowments.

Fox, a Crane School of Music alumni, established the endowed funds, The Pamela Michne Fox ’59 Scholarship and the Pamela Michne Fox ’59 Music Scholarship. Each fund was supplied with $500 thousand as they are set to support students financially though scholarships.

“I know there are students who need, and I am happy to be able to help them. I want everyone who wants to go to college to be able to have that chance, and I hope they go to SUNY Potsdam,” stated Fox “Hopefully they can make a career out of what they love, and what they learn there.”

According to SUNY Potsdam, the Pamela Michne Fox ’59 Scholarship will provide unrestricted support to students in good academic standing, and the Pamela Michne ’59 Music Scholarship supports students within the Crane School of Music.

“We are overwhelmed by Pamela Michne Fox’s generosity in support of our students. She holds her own time here at the College close to heart, and hopes to be able to give that same experience to those who follow in her footsteps,” stated President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. Scholarships remain our highest philanthropic priority, so we are thrilled to receive this gift to make a SUNY Potsdam education more affordable and attainable for students in need.”

