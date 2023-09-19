POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam released a financial stability plan Tuesday, September 19 that will ensure the future of one of the nation’s oldest institutions of higher education, and begin to address the college’s $9 million structural deficit.

The plan, outlined in an address by university President Dr. Suzanne Smith, focuses on aligning academic programming with student enrollment needs, charts a path for investments in strengths and growth areas, and leans on the College’s strengths to establish a future-focused fiscal health framework.

While we may face challenges now, I chose to be a part of this legacy to help nurture SUNY Potsdam’s traditions, champion its values, and propel it to new heights, ensuring that our beacon of excellence never dims. SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith

In her speech, Dr. Smith outlined a series of steps that the college will take to reduce costs and increase revenue, in accordance with shared governance, collective bargaining agreements and civil service rules:

The College will review 14 academic programs that have been recommended for discontinuance over the next three to four years. Under the proposal, the campus would ensure that every single current student would be given the opportunity to graduate with their SUNY Potsdam degree if they wish.

Reductions will be assessed across campus, allowing for an alignment of staffing levels to meet current student and workforce needs.

SUNY Potsdam will offer a one-time, local voluntary separation program, thanks to an allotment of funds from the Potsdam College Foundation.

A working group will be established to review the campus footprint, to analyze infrastructure and make recommendations for the reuse and/or possible closure of underutilized spaces.

Looking forward, the campus will establish key performance indicators to assess all areas annually and provide the opportunity to invest in growing programs and initiatives, such as microcredentials and online graduate programs.

The plan builds on a 25 percent increase in direct state support this year — the largest single-year increase state in investment in many years — including $2.5 million in ongoing state operating aid.

Potsdam will utilize a SUNY Transformation Grant support to invest in the ACE Initiative, which will provide comprehensive support for an initial cohort of 150 students in Fall 2024. As Potsdam plans for the future, a 3.12 percent increase in enrollment between Fall 2022 and Fall 2023 provides light on the horizon.

A series of question-and-answer sessions have been scheduled across all areas of campus and with all constituent groups for the coming weeks, including dedicated advising and support sessions for students in impacted programs and forums for faculty, staff and alumni.