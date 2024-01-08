POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam is making it easier for undergraduate applicants to check an item off their college to-do lists, to start the New Year off right.

SUNY Potsdam will offer a Free Application Week for all freshman and transfer applicants, from Saturday, January 13 through Sunday, January 21.

We wanted to make it as easy as possible for anyone who is considering SUNY Potsdam to make the leap and apply. We even extended our Free Application Week to include the weekends beforehand and afterward, to open up this opportunity to as many students as we can. SUNY Potsdam Director of Admissions Terry Francis

To take advantage, students just need to apply between the upcoming period, using either the SUNY Application or the Common Application. During the period, the campus will cover the $50 application fee for all undergraduate applications.

The Free Application Week builds on SUNY Potsdam’s emphasis on holistic admissions and access. SUNY Potsdam was proud to be the first campus in the SUNY System to move to test-optional admissions in 2010, shifting to an admissions process that focuses on applicants’ track records in high school and/or college, rather than standardized test scores.

For anyone who is still curious about the campus, the Office of Admissions is open for personalized tours. To set up a visit or a chat with an admissions counselor, go to www.potsdam.edu/visit.

To learn more about SUNY Potsdam’s Free Application Week, visit www.potsdam.edu/freeapp.