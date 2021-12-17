POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has named a new Officer-in-Charge.

Alumnus and Former Longtime SUNY Potsdam Faculty Member Dr. Philip T. Neisser was named officer-in-charge of the college on December 16. Dr. Neisser will fill this role as the campus continues to search for a permanent president.

This leadership change is following the unexpected death of Dr. John L. Graham, who was leading the campus following the departure of former SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. Dr. Graham was posthumously appointed President of SUNY Potsdam on December 14.

According to SUNY Potsdam, Dr. Neisser is returning to the college from SUNY Canton where he served as the dean of the School of Business and Liberal Arts.

“We look forward to welcoming Phil back to lead the SUNY Potsdam community, which he knows and loves so well,” SUNY Potsdam College Council Chair June O’Neill said in a press release. “He will bring a deep knowledge of campus to this transition, as we continue to carry forth the vision of our late President Dr. John L. Graham, and prepare to launch a national search for a permanent president.”

“I enjoyed working with the talented and dedicated faculty and staff in the School of Business and Liberal Arts, and across campus, who care deeply about students and their success,” Neisser added. “I look forward to returning to SUNY Potsdam in this role and continuing the great work that Dr. Graham began and strengthening the institution during this time of transition.”

SUNY Potsdam’s College Council will begin the request for proposal process to secure a firm to assist in the national search for a permanent president in the Spring 2022 semester.