SUNY Potsdam celebrates 205th anniversary

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — This year in 2021, SUNY Potsdam is celebrating its 205th anniversary of its founding in 1816.

To honor this anniversary, the University is hosting its annual “Charter the Path” day to build scholarship assistance for students. This is being held on two hundred and five years to the day since the New York State Board of Regents signed the charter charter for St. Lawrence Academy in Potsdam, N.Y., on March 25, 2021.

SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg commented on the celebration.

“It is an honor to see, firsthand, the vision of our founders being realized through the dedication of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, even amidst hardships,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. “Our resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the continued strength, unity and perseverance that the College and its campus community members have exhibited since the beginning.”