POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SUNY Potsdam College Council will hold its second meeting of the 2023-24 academic year on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m., in the Raymond Hall eighth floor dining room.

The meeting will be open to the public, and will stream live online via Microsoft Teams. A link will be available on the College Council website prior to the meeting.

College Council Chair June O’Neill (Hon. ’99) will open the meeting, followed by a report from President Dr. Suzanne Smith. The Council will hear reports from Faculty Senate and the Student Government Association, and updates from the divisions of Academic Affairs, Administration, Advancement, Business Affairs, Enrollment, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Student Affairs.

The next meeting of the academic year will be held on February 2, 2024.

To learn more about the College Council, visit www.potsdam.edu/about/administration/council.