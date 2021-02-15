SUNY Potsdam continues campus restrictions due to rise in COVID-19 cases

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam announced on Friday that campus restrictions will continue due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg, the surveillance testing that took place during the week of February 8, 2021 reported a total of 22 positive cases in the local student body; 15 of which were directly identified through surveillance testing and the additional seven were identified through in-office appointments.

President Esterberg confirmed that they are expecting these number to rise and as a result have continued to limit in-person events and activities this week.

These limitations include the closure of dining halls, residence hall lounges, recreational spaces and in-person activities.

President Esterberg also confirmed that although the University has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, SUNY Potsdam did not exceed the thresholds under state guidelines to pause in-person instruction. As a result, SUNY Potsdam began in-person classes on February 15, as previousl planned.

Additionally, the Lougheed Learning Commons also opened on February 15, and the Bear Shuttle is resumed its full normal schedule on Monday as well, with all of the COVID restrictions still in place.