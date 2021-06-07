SUNY Potsdam COVID vaccination site hosting NYS Lottery through June 11

St. Lawrence Health System collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Throughout the week, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will be hosting the New York State lottery as an incentive to get vaccinated.

As a part of the “Vax and Scratch” program initiated by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the lottery will be at the SUNY Potsdam COVID-19 vaccination site in Maxcy Hall.

This program will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million.

“A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York’s efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” stated Governor Cuomo. “This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we’re extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.”

The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals who are age eligible to participate in the lottery, who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at SUNY Potsdam.

The SUNY Potsdam COVID-19 site is now run on a walk-in basis. The state “Vax and Scratch” program will be hosted at the site through June 11, 2021.