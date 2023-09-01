POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam will host the academic-year opening the annual Faculty Gala, on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.

The Crane Faculty Gala highlights members of Crane’s world-renowned faculty of scholars and artists and serves as a welcome to all new and returning students.

This year’s gala program will take listeners on a journey through many genres and time periods, with 27 faculty members taking to the stage throughout the evening. Works will span from classic operatic duets, chamber music, sonatas, electronic music and musical theatre.

The performance will include works by George Bizet, Jerry Bock, Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Sheldon Harnick, Eric Mandat, Kevin McKee, Oliver Messiaen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Cait Nishimura, Astor Piazzolla, Francis Poulenc, Camille Saint-Saens, Joaquin Turina and Nick Werth.

This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend. The performance will also stream live online, at potsdam.edu/cranelive.

Performers include:

Brass faculty: Lauren Becker (horn), Brianne Borden (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone), Luke Spence (trumpet)

This performance will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the concert time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.