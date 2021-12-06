SUNY Potsdam declares week of mourning following death of Dr. John L. Graham

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Potsdam community will honor its late Officer-in-Charge this week.

In recognition of Officer-in-Charge Dr. John L. Graham, who died unexpectedly on November 27, SUNY Potsdam will host a series of special events and commemoration starting on December 6. The week has been declared a time of mourning by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Beginning on December 6, a memorial wreath will be displayed. This was arranged by members of the Black Faculty Caucus and Black Student Association and will visit four locations throughout the week.

This will begin at Becky’s Place on December 6, then be at the Maxcy Hall Athletic Complex on December 7, the Barrington Student Union on December 8 and the Lougheed Learning Commons on December 9. Visitors can sign a condolence book alongside the wreath which will be presented to Graham’s family.

SUNY Potsdam will also host a moment of silence on Wednesday, December 8 at 11:27 a.m. According to Potsdam, this time was chosen to mirror the date of Dr. Graham’s passing.

Then on December 9, a “March for Dr. Graham” will take place across campus. This will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Academic Quad in front of the Lougheed Learning Commons and will proceed to Maxcy Hall. A vigil will then be held in the Field House.

The Crane School of Music is also set to dedicate “A Concert for Equity and Equality” in honor of Dr. Graham and the late Crane Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods. The concert is free and will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, and will stream live online

Memorial services will be held for Dr. John L. Graham on Saturday, December 11 in Delaware. Classes and activities will continue as scheduled during the week of mourning.