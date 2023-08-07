POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam recently celebrated the dedication of two newly renovated spaces at The Crane School of Music, in honor of an accomplished alumnus and a long-time professor.

The school officially unveiled the Margo and Scott E. Goodman Percussion Alley and the James Petercsak “JP” Percussion Studio, both located in the new $21.5 million extension to The Crane School of Music complex.

The Goodman Percussion Alley encompasses Crane’s percussion teaching suite, with state-of-the-art practice and instruction areas. The space is named in honor of percussion alumnus Scott Goodman ’79, who along with his wife Margo has donated $100,000 to support The Crane School of Music, in acknowledgment of the impact that his experience at Crane has had on his life and his successful career in the music business industry.

The Goodmans have also generously given $50,000 to honor the legacy of SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus James Petercsak, for whom the Petercsak Percussion Studio will forever be named.

Goodman is the CEO of Zoom North America. Headquartered in Japan, Zoom produces a wide array of recording devices, including a line of portable recorders, multi-effects processors, effects pedals, drum machines and samplers, to serve musicians, podcasters, filmmakers and other creative artists.

Goodman has distinguished himself as a leader in the music industry, having served on the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Board of Directors, as well as receiving numerous awards in recognition of his professional accomplishments. In recognition of his many achievements, Goodman was presented with the Minerva Award from the SUNY Potsdam Alumni Association — its highest honor — in 2019.

For more than five decades, Petercsak, who is affectionately referred to as “JP” by students and colleagues alike, led the percussion area and directed the award-winning Crane Percussion Ensemble, until his retirement this spring.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Crane Institute for Music Business. Petercsak’s students have gone on to enjoy successful careers on multiple continents, becoming educators, in-demand performers, accomplished composers, arrangers, arts administrators, advocates for the arts and executives in the music business industry.

To learn more about music business or percussion studies at The Crane School of Music, visit www.potsdam.edu/crane.