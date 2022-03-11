POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has been recognized for its opportunities open to servicemembers.

According to SUNY Potsdam, it has again earned the Military Friendly School designation for 2022-2023.

To receive this designation, SUNY Potsdam was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the survey with only 665 earning the special designation.

SUNY Potsdam said that is currently has over 100 enrolled students that are either active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members, veterans, or their family members.

This includes students enrolled as undergraduate and graduate students on the Potsdam main campus or at programs offered at Jefferson Community College.

“Being part of the Student Success Center team, the best part of my position is helping veteran students and family members connect with the great resources and opportunities here at SUNY Potsdam, and their earned service benefits,” SUNY Potsdam Military, Veteran and Adult Learners Coordinator Lt. Col. Jeffrey Gerrish said in a press release. “We are so proud to have been honored once again for our efforts through this ranking.”

SUNY Potsdam joins several other schools in the North Country that were named 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools. Others included Jefferson Community College and SUNY Canton.

The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in both the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list is also posted on the Military Friendly website.