POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has been given a high ranking for its dining services.

In mid-February, Potsdam Auxiliary and College Educational Services announced that SUNY Potsdam’s dining services were named the top in the State University of New York system.

According to Potsdam, this is the fourth consecutive time college’s PACES Dining Services has received this ranking, and it’s based on results from the 2021 SUNY Student Opinion Survey. This rated the 27 state-operated colleges and universities in SUNY every three years.

“Anyone who studies or works at SUNY Potsdam can tell you that the dining services here are top-notch,” SUNY Potsdam Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser said in a press release. “We are so proud of all the hard work that PACES Dining Services puts in to ensure the highest level of service and top quality meals for our students, employees and visitors every day.”

Based on information on the SUNY Potsdam website, it has more dining facilities than any other SUNY campus of its size. The facilities serve local products and goods when possible and provide vegetarian, vegan and gluten-friendly options.

Aside from the top rating from the State University of New York, SUNY Potsdam’s dining services were also rated for having the sixth-best college food in New York by niche.