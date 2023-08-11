POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam Assistant Professor of Business Administration Dr. Karen Caldwell is one of 19 nationwide recipients of a Teach Access Faculty Grant to incorporate teaching about accessibility into her coursework and share best practices.

The faculty member partnered with one of her graduate students, Laura Perry ’96 & ’24, who is the director of academic technology and support at nearby Clarkson University.

Accessibility is intimately tied to inclusion and belonging. No field or discipline can function or flourish without accessibility as a foundation. The main focus for the project, with graduate student Laura Perry, will be to infuse inclusive design knowledge, skills, and attitudes (mindsets) throughout my curricula. Dr. Karen Caldwell, SUNY Potsdam

Perry is a graduate student in SUNY Potsdam’s Master of Science degree program in instructional design and educational technology, one of two programs that Caldwell teaches in. An Online Faculty Fellow, Caldwell also teaches courses in the popular Master of Science degree program in management.

Thanks to the grant support, Perry and Caldwell will spend the next two semesters on the project, which includes a research component.