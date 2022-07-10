POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York at Potsdam honored faculty and staff members with the 2022 Chancellor’s Awards and President’s Awards, in recognition of their dedication and service to the campus.

According to the university, two employees received Chancellor’s Awards, while another 12 were honored with President’s Awards this year. The Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are SUNY-level honors that acknowledge and provide system-wide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. The President’s Awards are open to faculty and staff at SUNY Potsdam, including PACES Dining Services, the Child Care Center and campus Research Foundation employees.

This year’s Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service was Rhea Noseworthy (Hon. ’21). This year’s Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service was Julie Dold ’03.

This year’s President’s Award recipients included:

President’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching: Mary Jones, Instructor, Department of Public Health and Human Performance

President's Award for Excellence in Auxiliary and College Educational Service : Joel Brown, Manager, PACES Dining Services

President's Award for Excellence in Clerical Service: Laura Stevenson (Hon. '07), Administrative Assistant 1, Division of Advancement

President's Award for Excellence in Clerical Service: Michelle Martin White, Administrative Assistant, Offices of Student Affairs and Student Conduct and Community Standards

President's Award for Excellence in College Service: Dan Hayes, Executive Director, Potsdam Auxiliary College and Educational Services

President's Award for Community Service and Outreach: Dr. Jessica Rogers, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Studies

President's Award for Excellence in Operational Services: Ricky Delaney, Janitor, Physical Plant/Custodial Services

President's Award for Excellence in Professional Administrative Service: Ryan Robinson, University Police Officer

President's Award for Excellence in Professional Service: Clifton Harcum, Director, Center for Diversity

President's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities: Dr. Page Quinton, Associate Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences

President's Award for Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Anthony Betrus '93 & '94, Professor/Chair, Department of Business Administration

President's Award for Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Michael Popovic, Instructor, Department of Politics

