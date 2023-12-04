POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam launched the campus’s Advancing Completion Through Engagement Program, which will provide students with the support they need to graduate on time.

Applications are now open for this new program which will connect students with essential resources and opportunities to help them finish their degrees in four years; including:

Tuition gap scholarships;

Textbook assistance;

bear express funds;

Personal advising; and

Priority class registration.

With support from the historic New York State-Funded SUNY Transformation Fund, SUNY Potsdam is one of 25 campuses to join in this effort.

Modeled on evidence-based practices the program will increase the timely completion rates for participating students by:

Remove financial barriers to full-time study;

Provide structured pathways to help students gain and maintain academic momentum; and

Create connected communities through integrated support and engagement activities.

The engagement program is open to Pell Grant-eligible students and includes resources, such as:

Tuition and fee support after accounting for financial aid;

Travel and textbook expenses;

Comprehensive personalized advisement services;

Academic support assistance; and

Career development activities.

150 students will be admitted per campus for the inaugural spring and fall 2024 semester.

This program will open doors for even more SUNY Potsdam students to meet their goals when combined with other long-stand programs:

You can find more information about SUNY Potsdam’s ACE Program on their website.