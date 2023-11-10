POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Thursday, November 9, more than 100 unionists, students and community members showed their support for SUNY Potsdam as they rallied against planned cuts to programs and staff.

The late afternoon rally was held at the Barrington Student Center on the SUNY Potsdam campus. Members of United University Professions joined students, area unionists and community members at a rally today to stop the elimination of as many as 10 degree programs—and associated faculty and staff positions—at the college to close a projected $9 million deficit.

We are here today to fight for our students, our members and the communities and businesses that depend heavily on SUNY Potsdam as a strong, vibrant economic engine. UUP President Fred Kowal

UUP advocated strongly for $163 million in new state aid for SUNY—which was included in the 2023-2024 state budget—with the intent to close campus budget shortfalls at SUNY Potsdam and 18 other campuses.

Kowal said UUP will push strongly for more funding for SUNY campuses in the 2024-2025 state budget, this time with a stipulation that the money be sent to campuses based on need.