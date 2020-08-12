SUNY Potsdam honors 21 retiring employees

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is celebrating the retirement of 21 employees for the 2019-2020 academic year.
“We are proud to recognize faculty and staff who have collectively devoted centuries of service to SUNY Potsdam,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. ‘The campus is truly fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working employees who every day strive to make a difference in the lives of our students.”
Retirees include:
- Kevin Bailey – 22 years of service
- Nancy Berbrich – 23 years of service
- Sue Blackburn – 33 years of service
- Donald Borsh – 26 years of service
- Caron Collins – 13 years of service
- Leslie Delosh – 25 years of service
- Claudette Fefee – 33 years of service
- David Fregoe – 35 years of service
- Susan Godreau – 16 years of service
- Cynthia Grant – 17 years of service
- Jay Green – 20 years of service
- Mark Huff – 22 years of service
- Bridgette Manor – 24 years of service
- Mark Martinchek – 10 years of service
- Clara Murray – 36 years of service
- Cynthia Premo – 22 years of service
- Donna Scott – 13 years of service
- Michael Sitton – 11 years of service
- Louise Tyo – 19 years of service
- Sharlene Wells – 8 years of service
- Bret Zvacek – 33 years
Congratulations to all of this years retirees.
