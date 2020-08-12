SUNY Potsdam honors 21 retiring employees

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is celebrating the retirement of 21 employees for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“We are proud to recognize faculty and staff who have collectively devoted centuries of service to SUNY Potsdam,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. ‘The campus is truly fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working employees who every day strive to make a difference in the lives of our students.”

Retirees include:

Kevin Bailey – 22 years of service

Nancy Berbrich – 23 years of service

Sue Blackburn – 33 years of service

Donald Borsh – 26 years of service

Caron Collins – 13 years of service

Leslie Delosh – 25 years of service

Claudette Fefee – 33 years of service

David Fregoe – 35 years of service

Susan Godreau – 16 years of service

Cynthia Grant – 17 years of service

Jay Green – 20 years of service

Mark Huff – 22 years of service

Bridgette Manor – 24 years of service

Mark Martinchek – 10 years of service

Clara Murray – 36 years of service

Cynthia Premo – 22 years of service

Donna Scott – 13 years of service

Michael Sitton – 11 years of service

Louise Tyo – 19 years of service

Sharlene Wells – 8 years of service

Bret Zvacek – 33 years

Congratulations to all of this years retirees.

