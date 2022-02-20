POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student Elizabeth Howell.

Howell was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Potsdam on February 18. Law enforcement agencies from the area are continuing to investigate the incident. However, according to the SUNY Potsdam Twitter account, New York State Police have made an arrest in relation to the incident.

SUNY Potsdam also shared information about Howell and her connection to the University. According to SUNY Potsdam, Howell was a music education student at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra.

The University described Howell as “an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her.” They also expressed their feelings about the tragic event. “No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss,” their tweet read.

SUNY Potsdam designated the Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at The Crane School of Music as a memorial space for members of the campus community. All will be welcome to leave flowers or items in Howell’s memory.