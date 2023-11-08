POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam is welcoming approximately 600 middle and high school students from across the North Country and even New York City this fall for the College’s Careers in STEM events, sponsored by Arconic. Students will have the chance to choose from hands-on activities, learning from faculty and students in SUNY Potsdam’s science, technology, mathematics and health sciences programs.

Ellis Preparatory Academy in the Bronx will be participating along with the following school districts include:

Beaver River;

Canton;

Lisbon;

Madrid-Waddington;

Norwood-Norfolk;

Parishville-Hopkinton,

Potsdam; and

St. Lawrence.

The first event was held on October 27, more visits are planned for Friday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 28.

The goal of these unique excursions is to expose young people to opportunities in STEM fields by working in the College’s science laboratories and facilities alongside current faculty and students. Participants can choose from more than 20 different activity sessions:

Exploring paleontological fossils;

Using digital microscopy to observe insects, yeast and chloroplasts;

Participating in a planetarium show or a chemistry “magic” show;

Draw fractal trees in JavaScript;

Perform a practical performance test;

Try our species’ oldest hunting techniques with the atlatl;

Plant seedlings in aeroponic tower gardens;

Learn about survival decision-making in the wild;

Visit the animal biology laboratory; and much more.

A free lunch with trivia will be hosted for all attendees, thanks to the generous support of Arconic. There will also be a discussion about careers in STEM, followed by a raffle.

All sessions will take place in SUNY Potsdam’s science laboratories and facilities, including the newly renovated Timerman and Stowell Hall’s laboratories and museum, as well as the WISER Greenhouse.