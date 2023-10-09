POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam is hosting a daylong Social Studies Field Trip Day for more than 200 North Country high school students on Wednesday, October 18.

Students will get to choose from engaging activities; learning from faculty and students in SUNY Potsdam’s programs across the social sciences and humanities. Participating students will come from Colton-Pierrepont, Edwards-Knox, Malone, Massena and Norwood-Norfolk high schools.

“We are expanding our scope with our field trip opportunities for local high schools, in order to redouble our efforts to showcase our strong departments that have really interesting areas of study which also prepare students for the modern labor market,” Dr. Geoffrey Clark, professor of history and event organizer

The goal of the field trip is to expose students to fascinating topics and opportunities in the social science fields, working in the College’s classrooms and laboratories alongside faculty and current students.

“In the next few decades, we need to be nimble in the broader educational environment to prepare students for careers that will be ever-changing, so they are prepared for the needs of a globalizing economy.” Dr. Geoffrey Clark, professor of history and event organizer

Participants can choose from 12 different immersive sessions, including:

Exploring Egyptian hieroglyphs;

The psychology of relationships;

The witchcraft trials of 1650 Massachusetts;

Visual sociology;

Japanese history through manga and anime;

Cryptography and decryption;

Quill writing;

Cooking with fire at the HEARTH;

Political dialogue;

Anthropological intelligence;

Natural resource protection; and

Even a sociological discussion on surviving a hypothetical zombie apocalypse.

All participants will get a free pizza lunch in the Barrington Student Union. There will be a discussion, led by School of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Shiho Imai, about careers in the social sciences and humanities.