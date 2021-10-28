SUNY Potsdam installs first on-campus wind turbine

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new wind turbine has been installed on the SUNY Potsdam campus.
Celebrating National Sustainability Day, SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University partners and members of the surrounding community dedicated the campus’s first wind turbine.
According to SUNY Potsdam, this new 3.5-kilowatt turbine was locally produced by Ducted Wind Turbines, which was founded by Clarkson Faculty Member Dr. Kenneth Visser.
Putting this turbine here today makes SUNY part of our research field testing team. We are constantly reviewing the data, and we reserve the right to make free upgrades. So, it’s really great to get another field unit out there,” said Visser. “To SUNY Potsdam, thank you so much for being an early adopter.”
As stated by Visser, the turbine can also produce more than twice the energy of a conventional open=bladed wind turbine. The company is focused on providing the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour in the smaller turbine market.
The installation project on the SUNY Potsdam campus was also led by the college’s Energy Manager and Sustainability Coordinator Nathan Carr. Funding for the project derived from efficiency incentives provided through a National Grid rebate program.
“For me, this is all about helping and giving back to our environmental studies program, which I once was a student in myself,” Carr noted in a press release. “I believe the future is going to see a large increase in renewable energy, and I hope this will give our students interest and knowledge for when they enter the workforce or go on to further education.”
The turbine is located on Outer Main Street and is considered an important milestone in the College’s progress toward SUNY’s renewable energy goals.